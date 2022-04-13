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Out of the Mouth of 2 or 3 Witnesses Shall Every Word Be Established!
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576 views • April 13, 2022
And Light shall consume Darkness, and the Darkness shall be no more.
I AM GABRIEL A and ANNOUNCE TO YOU THE VICTORY OF ARMAGEDDON THROUGH THE SCIENCE OF THE WORD - Pearls of Wisdom 22:11 - for more information go to:. www.drrobertyoung.com/blog
I AM GABRIEL A and ANNOUNCE TO YOU THE VICTORY OF ARMAGEDDON THROUGH THE SCIENCE OF THE WORD - Pearls of Wisdom 22:11 - for more information go to:. www.drrobertyoung.com/blog
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