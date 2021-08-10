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Stop Working Below Your Pay Grade
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0 view • August 10, 2021
I can do any job better than those who work for me, BUT that doesn't mean I SHOULD be doing those things. Press play to hear what happened once I realized that doing these tasks was below my pay grade and opted to hire others to do it for me.
Here is another video that I think you should watch on how to Free Up Mental Bandwidth. If you enjoyed these videos, you should definitely make sure to subscribe to my YouTube channel.
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Subscribe to The Wealth Witch Podcast on iTunes!
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-wealth-witch/id1501509695
** Make sure to subscribe to this channel for more videos like this!* *
To opt-in to Leah's email list and receive a FREE excerpt from her new book Wealth Alchemy click here: https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/WealthAlchemyBook
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
Here is another video that I think you should watch on how to Free Up Mental Bandwidth. If you enjoyed these videos, you should definitely make sure to subscribe to my YouTube channel.
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Subscribe to The Wealth Witch Podcast on iTunes!
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-wealth-witch/id1501509695
** Make sure to subscribe to this channel for more videos like this!* *
To opt-in to Leah's email list and receive a FREE excerpt from her new book Wealth Alchemy click here: https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/WealthAlchemyBook
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
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