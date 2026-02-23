Happy Defender of the Fatherland Day!

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev attends a wreath-laying ceremony marking the Defender of the Fatherland Day at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall in Moscow, Russia.

Adding: The main statements of Medvedev during the conversation with the military:

➡️Russia, by agreement, does not disclose the results of the current negotiations on Ukraine;

➡️RF voiced its position in the negotiations, including on the territorial issue and the parameters of Ukraine's demilitarization;

➡️The leaders of the Kiev regime will have to flee, or they will be "hanged by their own people right on the Maidan", the fate of Hitler and Mussolini is an example;

➡️Kiev is gradually coming to a "certain realization of the situation they are in";

➡️For some leaders of the Kiev regime, the continuation of the war is a "continuation of their own lives";

➡️Russia needs a victory, but its cost matters, Medvedev said, urging the military to protect themselves.