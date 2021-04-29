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Sky News Australia: Another example af a Brainwashed Generation Z(Zombies)[25.04.2021]
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160 views • April 29, 2021
Note: Just like my 24 old daughter and probably all her brainwashed 'friends'.
Everyone (White) and Everything are a RACIST...
Original title: ‘Everything is now racist including barbecues’: Outsiders
The Outsiders have looked at how the humble barbecue became the latest victim pounced upon by racial justice activists.
“Everything is racist, even the barbie,” Sky News host Rowan Dean said.
370,294 views • Apr 25, 2021 - 7,226 Comments
Sky News Australia
1.5M subscribers
https://youtu.be/23R_kBMVOAE
Everyone (White) and Everything are a RACIST...
Original title: ‘Everything is now racist including barbecues’: Outsiders
The Outsiders have looked at how the humble barbecue became the latest victim pounced upon by racial justice activists.
“Everything is racist, even the barbie,” Sky News host Rowan Dean said.
370,294 views • Apr 25, 2021 - 7,226 Comments
Sky News Australia
1.5M subscribers
https://youtu.be/23R_kBMVOAE
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