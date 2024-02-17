Create New Account
Dr. McCullough offers advice for finding a health practitioner you can trust after COVID
GalacticStorm
Just the News |   Dr. Peter McCullough, Chief Scientific Officer at The Wellness Company, advises Americans who have a hard time trusting the medical industry after COVID to be prepared and do their own research. Dr. McCullough says a good doctor will respect your medical autonomy and decision to not take vaccines.

pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

