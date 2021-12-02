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Biden Using "CARES" Cash to Flood US With Illegals
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10 views • December 02, 2021
The Biden administration is deliberately flooding the United States with sick illegal immigrants while bludgeoning school boards to implement totalitarian policies in public schools, healthcare professional Miguel Escobar with experience working on the border told The New American magazine's Alex Newman in an interview for Conversations That Matter. Escobar, who gave an impassioned speech at a Texas school board meeting that went viral, said the "CARES" stimulus money has been the driver of all of these problems, including the border chaos, the sending of migrants nationwide, and the tyranny in schools.
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