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JUNE 29, 2012 2 | UFO Robert Bingham, The Summoner
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1 view • July 12, 2021
Originally Published on Jul 3, 2012
Six UFO's showed up that day but they were moving too fast about 800 mph, Robert could not capture all of them on the video. Only one stayed so he would able to film it. The UFO was getting smaller and bigger up in the sky. Amazing.
Thank you for your support!
https://robertbingham.org
☝️ Keep your head to the sky ☝️
Six UFO's showed up that day but they were moving too fast about 800 mph, Robert could not capture all of them on the video. Only one stayed so he would able to film it. The UFO was getting smaller and bigger up in the sky. Amazing.
Thank you for your support!
https://robertbingham.org
☝️ Keep your head to the sky ☝️
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