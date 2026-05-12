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“I doubled the size of it you dumb person” - 🤡Trump to a reporter, talking about his ballroom
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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“I doubled the size of it you dumb person,” - Trump to a reporter, talking about his ballroom.

Adding:

Iranian MFA Spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei:

To every decent human being—regardless of religion, ethnicity, nationality, race, or any other distinction,

To Muslims, Jews, Christians, Sikhs, Hindus, Buddhists, and all others of faith,

And to those who follow no formal religion but hold deeply to the universal values of peace, justice, and human dignity:

The U.S. - Israel launched this war of aggression on 28 February 2026, for a second time in less than a year, while Iran-U.S. were engaged in diplomatic negotiations.

This is not merely a war over land, resources, or geopolitics. This is a war that will determine the very meaning of 'good' and 'evil' in our time and for future.

What has been unleashed upon our peace-loving nation is not just another conflict. On one side stand those who delight in violating every law of war and basic human decency—those who murder for sport, who slaughter children to torment their families, who fire newest missiles at women’s sports halls simply to test their destructive power.

This is a war between those who boast of torpedoing unarmed vessels “for more fun,” and those who go to extraordinary lengths to protect innocent lives.

This is a war between professional liars who fabricate justifications for atrocity, and a proud people who defend their homeland and human dignity relying solely on their own strength and resolve.

This is a war between those whose decisions are shadowed by moral compromise, and those who act with a clear conscience.

This is a defining struggle for the future of humankind. It will decide whether civilization’s hard-won achievements—human rights, the rule of law, and basic morality—will survive or be swept away.

We must choose:

Do we accept a world ruled by modern slave masters—arrogant, domineering, and unaccountable—who govern through coercion, lies, and extortion?
Or do we stand for a world grounded in respect, justice, peace, and human dignity?

Humanity’s conscience is not yet dead. But in times like these, silence is complicity with evil.

If you reject the path of barbarism and domination, then find the moral courage to speak, to act, and to stand on the right side of history—before the world descends into an abyss of lawlessness and subjugation.

The choice is yours.
And history will remember.
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