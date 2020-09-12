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Antifa Housed by City of Portland, Oregon on Tax Payers Dime
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23 views • September 12, 2020
This is orchestrated by Joann Hardesty and Ted Wheeler, this cost more money than a regular shelter, this is opposed by every other member of the council. Tell us where we are wrong! We're not.
"The project, though under the auspices of the Joint Office of Homeless Services, is entirely funded by the city of Portland, with start-up costs priced at $214,097 and ongoing support for all three sites expected at $155,488 monthly. A more traditional shelter, such as the Navigation Center, costs about $90,000 to $100,000 to run per month. Mayor Ted Wheeler and Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty are said to be the key backers of the temporary outdoor shelters at City Hall."
The person who captured this footage was not filming general homeless individuals. This encampment is filled with young vibrant people who are actively, at night, committing crimes, and burning Portland, Oregon to the ground. There is usually 2 large buses that are close by, school type buses, but they must have sent them somewhere. The creator of this video has been in this area a couple-few times. This was just the first time he filmed it.
Immediately after acquiring this footage, the creator of it was chased approximately four or five blocks by two men, one with a slingshot and one just bare-fisted (known as Trumpet Man). He called Law Enforcement, and they had his back... the way they are supposed to and always will! Skip to the end for some of that action!
OUR TAKE: We like the creator of this video pray earnestly for all those wandering in the dark to discover the enrapturing love of the infinite Lord, and the eternal gift of His son Jesus Christ but regardless, justice must prevail. This is funding terrorism and all responsible should be arrested and tried for treason and convicted in a swift manner.
Brigading is a tactic where a large group of subversive persons attempt to Gaslight a subject!👇👇👇👇👇👇
https://pamplinmedia.com/pt/9-news/463461-376076-residents-praise-new-portland-shelter-its-a-community
*This video was actually between Hawthorne and Morrison Bridge but the guy literally was between Hawthorne and Burnside, it's just not the closest Bridge. (Location: Star Park Festival Lots / by the Hawthorne Bridge Junction)
Original video gathered form the Never Alone With Christ YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/UE_3LDvWcbY
SHOP American Patriots Apparel at https://www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸
#TedWheeler, #RoseCityAntifa, #TrumpetMan
"The project, though under the auspices of the Joint Office of Homeless Services, is entirely funded by the city of Portland, with start-up costs priced at $214,097 and ongoing support for all three sites expected at $155,488 monthly. A more traditional shelter, such as the Navigation Center, costs about $90,000 to $100,000 to run per month. Mayor Ted Wheeler and Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty are said to be the key backers of the temporary outdoor shelters at City Hall."
The person who captured this footage was not filming general homeless individuals. This encampment is filled with young vibrant people who are actively, at night, committing crimes, and burning Portland, Oregon to the ground. There is usually 2 large buses that are close by, school type buses, but they must have sent them somewhere. The creator of this video has been in this area a couple-few times. This was just the first time he filmed it.
Immediately after acquiring this footage, the creator of it was chased approximately four or five blocks by two men, one with a slingshot and one just bare-fisted (known as Trumpet Man). He called Law Enforcement, and they had his back... the way they are supposed to and always will! Skip to the end for some of that action!
OUR TAKE: We like the creator of this video pray earnestly for all those wandering in the dark to discover the enrapturing love of the infinite Lord, and the eternal gift of His son Jesus Christ but regardless, justice must prevail. This is funding terrorism and all responsible should be arrested and tried for treason and convicted in a swift manner.
Brigading is a tactic where a large group of subversive persons attempt to Gaslight a subject!👇👇👇👇👇👇
https://pamplinmedia.com/pt/9-news/463461-376076-residents-praise-new-portland-shelter-its-a-community
*This video was actually between Hawthorne and Morrison Bridge but the guy literally was between Hawthorne and Burnside, it's just not the closest Bridge. (Location: Star Park Festival Lots / by the Hawthorne Bridge Junction)
Original video gathered form the Never Alone With Christ YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/UE_3LDvWcbY
SHOP American Patriots Apparel at https://www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸
#TedWheeler, #RoseCityAntifa, #TrumpetMan
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