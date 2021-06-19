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Is Mary a mediator and the queen of heaven?
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5 views • June 19, 2021
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Credits to the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church (SSR) for allowing me to share my testimony on being transformed in our mind to reflect the mind of the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua.
The video was produced during Sabbath worship services on Sabbath morning, June 12, 2021.
During Sabbath worship services held on Sabbath morning, June 12, 2021, I was assigned to respond to a question on: Is Mary a mediator since she is the mother of Jesus? Is Mary the queen of heaven?
The Bible is clear that only Christ is the Mediator between God and man.
Mary is not the queen of heaven. Jeremiah was referring to queen Semiramis who, along with her citizens, worshiped the sun as a god on SUNday in ancient Babylon. Please refer to Jeremiah 7:18 and Jeremiah 44:17 which calls Semiramis, who lived a couple of centuries before Jeremiah, the queen of heaven and the mother of God, the same exact titles deceived Catholics give to Mary, their queen.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) in the Philippines with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines.
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124 & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ & https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
Follower of Christ777 on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I2E8pd9uLeTM/
Follower of Christ777 on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/followerofchrist777
Follower of Christ777 on UGETube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Follower%20of%20Christ777
Follower of Christ777 on iConnectFX: https://iconnectfx.com/ERFx/Videos.aspx
Follower of Christ777 on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Follower_of_Christ777:7
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Credits to the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church (SSR) for allowing me to share my testimony on being transformed in our mind to reflect the mind of the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua.
The video was produced during Sabbath worship services on Sabbath morning, June 12, 2021.
During Sabbath worship services held on Sabbath morning, June 12, 2021, I was assigned to respond to a question on: Is Mary a mediator since she is the mother of Jesus? Is Mary the queen of heaven?
The Bible is clear that only Christ is the Mediator between God and man.
Mary is not the queen of heaven. Jeremiah was referring to queen Semiramis who, along with her citizens, worshiped the sun as a god on SUNday in ancient Babylon. Please refer to Jeremiah 7:18 and Jeremiah 44:17 which calls Semiramis, who lived a couple of centuries before Jeremiah, the queen of heaven and the mother of God, the same exact titles deceived Catholics give to Mary, their queen.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) in the Philippines with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines.
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124 & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ & https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
Follower of Christ777 on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I2E8pd9uLeTM/
Follower of Christ777 on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/followerofchrist777
Follower of Christ777 on UGETube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Follower%20of%20Christ777
Follower of Christ777 on iConnectFX: https://iconnectfx.com/ERFx/Videos.aspx
Follower of Christ777 on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Follower_of_Christ777:7
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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