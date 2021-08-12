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Terra Carta & A Green New World
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35 views • August 12, 2021
Kate Wand, August 11, 2021

If we do not recognize the extremely dangerous ideological path we are being forced onto, the so-called rights of the planet may be written into law with abominations like the Terra Carta, replacing the Magna Carta’s fundamental enlightenment principles; the natural rights of Man. So-called ‘stakeholder capitalism’ is the new collectivist mechanism for propelling people worldwide into the grandest form of totalitarianism ever imagined: a global eco-dictatorship; green on the outside, red on the inside.

Full essay will be posted at katewand.substack.com.

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*** FAIR USE NOTICE *** These Videos May Contain Copyrighted (© ) Material. The Use of Which Has Not Always Been Specifically Authorized by The Copyright Owner. Such Material is Made Available to Advance Understanding of Ecological, Political, Human Rights, Economic, Democracy, Scientific, Moral, Ethical, Social Justice Issues, Teaching, and Research. It is believed that this Constitutes a ”Fair Use” of Any Such Copyrighted Material as Provided For in Section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In Accordance With Title – 17 U.S.C. Section 107, This Material is Distributed Without PROFIT to Those Who Have Expressed a Prior General Interest in Receiving Similar Information For Research and Educational Purposes. For More § 107 . Limitations on exclusive rights: Fair use40 https://www.copyright.gov/title17/ ** This video is for Educational Use. ** Non-Commercial video...for self-educational purpose only. **
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