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Jackson Co. KY School Board MAJOR MELTDOWN!!!
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30 views • October 21, 2021
Watch this school board meltdown instantaneously when parents ask to speak It is unreal the way they disrespect their parents and community members. Also the rule they say is supposed to stop parents from speaking is a lie. At the end you will. hear what the rule really says. They have no integrity, left. Is it legal for a School Board to lie in a meeting???
Please help the people of Jackson County Kentucky protect their children by making this go viral!!!
Please help the people of Jackson County Kentucky protect their children by making this go viral!!!
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