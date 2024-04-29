Horrifying Moment! Ukrainian Forces Wipe Out 1,030 Russian Troops, 23 Tanks, 47 ACVs in Just One Day

US Military News





Apr 27, 2024





Today, we're diving into the latest developments in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Recent reports indicate a significant escalation in Russia's losses, with 1,030 troops, 23 tanks, and 47 ACVs (Armored Combat Vehicles) lost in just one day of fighting. These losses mark a stark increase in casualties for Russia and highlight the intense nature of the conflict.





According to Ukraine's General Staff, Russia suffered a major blow with the loss of 1,030 troops in a single day, marking the highest casualty count since March 26. This brings the total number of Russian losses since the start of the invasion to a staggering now 465,024. In addition to troop losses, Ukraine reported that Russian forces lost 23 tanks and 47 armored combat vehicles (ACVs) on the same day.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_j5XKIlw6RM