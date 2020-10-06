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True Stories About Loving Your Enemies
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31 views • October 06, 2020
The world would be a very different place if people followed what Jesus said about loving our enemies. Society teaches us to seek revenge against those who have done wrong to us. But in this video, we will show you some powerful testimonies from people who chose to listen to Jesus instead, by loving their enemies rather than seeking vengeance. You can change the world by showing this amazing love that Jesus taught! Are you willing?
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
FBI: The Untold Stories - The Suzie Jaeger Kidnapping 1 by nfamousCrimes FAIR USE
Forgiving Someone Who Kills Your Loved One Seems Impossible. Until It Isn’t by Juvenile Justice Information Exchange. fOUND AT: https://jjie.org/2015/10/14/forgiving-someone-who-kills-your-loved-one-seems-impossible-until-it-isnt/ FAIR USE
https://www.journeyofhope.org/ WEBSITE FAIR USE
The Night I Forgave My Daughter’s Killer by Yes Magazine. Found at: https://www.yesmagazine.org/issue/beyond-prisons/opinion/2011/05/28/the-night-i-forgave-my-daughters-killer/
Marietta Jaeger: From Fury to Forgiveness by St. John XXIII Catholic Church FAIR USE
My grandfather's whole family were murdered – but he found a way to forgive the killers by theguardian. Found at: https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2020/jan/11/my-grandfathers-whole-family-murdered-but-he-forgave-killers
Geschichtskontor im Haus der Bürgerschaft by kulturhauswalle. Found at: https://www.kulturhauswalle.de/event/geschichtskontor-im-haus-der-buergerschaft-2/ FAIR USE
He Walked by Night Full Movie | He Walked by Night 1948 Film Noir Thriller Movie by Craft Movie Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
What are Jehovah’s Witnesses? by metro. Found at: https://www.metro.us/what-are-jehovahs-witnesses/ FAIR USE
'The happening': 10 years after the Amish shooting by The Guardian https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2016/oct/02/amish-shooting-10-year-anniversary-pennsylvania-the-happening FAIR USE
Charles Carl Roberts by Alchetron https://alchetron.com/Charles-Carl-Roberts FAIR USE
'Their compassion is unending': School shooter's wife relives moment the family of Amish girls her husband killed came to offer her love and forgiveness by the Dailymail found at: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2451620/Charlie-Roberts-forgiven-Amish-school-shooting-family.html FAIR USE
Remembering the West Nickel Mines Amish school shooting in 2006 by Pennlive. Found at: https://www.pennlive.com/crime/2019/10/remembering-the-west-nickel-mines-amish-school-shooting-in-2006.html FAIR USE
Amish reaction to shooting of schoolgirls: forgiveness by seatle times. Found at: https://www.seattletimes.com/nation-world/amish-reaction-to-shooting-of-schoolgirls-forgiveness/ FAIR USE
Gunman May Have Planned Abuse by New York Times. Found at https://www.nytimes.com/2006/10/03/us/04amishcnd.html FAIR USE
The day murder visited an Amish school house by summit daily. Found at: https://www.summitdaily.com/news/the-day-murder-visited-an-amish-school-house/ FAIR USE
Amish School Shooting by CBS News. Found at: https://www.cbsnews.com/pictures/amish-school-shooting/3/ FAIR USE
10031 Grand Canyon Historic- Phantom Ranch Card Game c. 1950 by Grand Canyon National Park. Found at:https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Jehovah's Witnesses Banned In Canada OTTAWA, July 4. by TROVE. Found at: https://trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/article/47202278 FAIR USE
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
FBI: The Untold Stories - The Suzie Jaeger Kidnapping 1 by nfamousCrimes FAIR USE
Forgiving Someone Who Kills Your Loved One Seems Impossible. Until It Isn’t by Juvenile Justice Information Exchange. fOUND AT: https://jjie.org/2015/10/14/forgiving-someone-who-kills-your-loved-one-seems-impossible-until-it-isnt/ FAIR USE
https://www.journeyofhope.org/ WEBSITE FAIR USE
The Night I Forgave My Daughter’s Killer by Yes Magazine. Found at: https://www.yesmagazine.org/issue/beyond-prisons/opinion/2011/05/28/the-night-i-forgave-my-daughters-killer/
Marietta Jaeger: From Fury to Forgiveness by St. John XXIII Catholic Church FAIR USE
My grandfather's whole family were murdered – but he found a way to forgive the killers by theguardian. Found at: https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2020/jan/11/my-grandfathers-whole-family-murdered-but-he-forgave-killers
Geschichtskontor im Haus der Bürgerschaft by kulturhauswalle. Found at: https://www.kulturhauswalle.de/event/geschichtskontor-im-haus-der-buergerschaft-2/ FAIR USE
He Walked by Night Full Movie | He Walked by Night 1948 Film Noir Thriller Movie by Craft Movie Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
What are Jehovah’s Witnesses? by metro. Found at: https://www.metro.us/what-are-jehovahs-witnesses/ FAIR USE
'The happening': 10 years after the Amish shooting by The Guardian https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2016/oct/02/amish-shooting-10-year-anniversary-pennsylvania-the-happening FAIR USE
Charles Carl Roberts by Alchetron https://alchetron.com/Charles-Carl-Roberts FAIR USE
'Their compassion is unending': School shooter's wife relives moment the family of Amish girls her husband killed came to offer her love and forgiveness by the Dailymail found at: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2451620/Charlie-Roberts-forgiven-Amish-school-shooting-family.html FAIR USE
Remembering the West Nickel Mines Amish school shooting in 2006 by Pennlive. Found at: https://www.pennlive.com/crime/2019/10/remembering-the-west-nickel-mines-amish-school-shooting-in-2006.html FAIR USE
Amish reaction to shooting of schoolgirls: forgiveness by seatle times. Found at: https://www.seattletimes.com/nation-world/amish-reaction-to-shooting-of-schoolgirls-forgiveness/ FAIR USE
Gunman May Have Planned Abuse by New York Times. Found at https://www.nytimes.com/2006/10/03/us/04amishcnd.html FAIR USE
The day murder visited an Amish school house by summit daily. Found at: https://www.summitdaily.com/news/the-day-murder-visited-an-amish-school-house/ FAIR USE
Amish School Shooting by CBS News. Found at: https://www.cbsnews.com/pictures/amish-school-shooting/3/ FAIR USE
10031 Grand Canyon Historic- Phantom Ranch Card Game c. 1950 by Grand Canyon National Park. Found at:https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Jehovah's Witnesses Banned In Canada OTTAWA, July 4. by TROVE. Found at: https://trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/article/47202278 FAIR USE
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