Facebook Uses Fact Checker as a Filter To Censor Content That Is Not Favorable to Them

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7/6/2021 Natalie Winters: Facebook has been working closely with Bytedance, a company that deeply involves with the CCP intelligence service; Raheem kassam: Facebook has been using fact checker as a filter to censor the content that is not favorable to them.