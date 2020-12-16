The following cases illustrate the dangers of a "profession" that has No Understanding of or Answers to Mental Health Problems.

To state the obvious, psychiatric “care” is not supposed to kill patients, and no one expects patients to die in psychiatric hospitals. Yet this is what quietly happens under the watchful eye of psychiatrists every day in psychiatric institutions around the world.“Assault” is by definition an attempt or apparent attempt to inflict injury upon another by using unlawful force, along with the ability to injure that person. “Battery” is defined as any unlawful beating or other wrongful physical violence or constraint inflicted on a human being without his consent.Psychiatric restraint procedures, and all other psychiatric procedures for that matter, qualify as “assault and battery” in every respect except one; they are lawful. Psychiatry has placed itself above the law, from where it can assault and batter its unfortunate victims with a complete lack of accountability, all in the name of “treatment.”Over 195,000 incidents of forcible or deadly restraint.Today, psychiatrists’ use of physical and chemical restraints in mental institutions is a very lucrative procedure. Admitting that death is often inevitable from such procedures, psychiatrists literally get away with murder.It is imperative that law enforcement and lawmakers take action to put a stop to these atrocities.Knowing nothing about the mind, the brain, or about the underlying causes of mental disturbance, psychiatry still sears the brain with electroshock, tears it with psychosurgery and deadens it with dangerous drugs.