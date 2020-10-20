© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What will a civil war be like in 2020 - Part 2 'Subdue your enemy without fighting'
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • October 20, 2020
Have you imagined what a civil war will be like in 2020? We certainly have. And after discussing the coming civil war with numerous members of law enforcement, we have a pretty good idea what to expect in the coming months. Expect to see massive gatherings. Expect to see an even more diverse crowd both economically and politically. Expect to see the west coast and east coast cities overrun. Expect to see the bordering suburban areas with new house guests in 2020 and 2021. But mostly, expect to see the media and political drum circles we have all become accustomed to. This is their Plan B if the election in 2020 does not go to Biden.
ThePodocasts can be found right here or at www.thepodocasts.com for other goodies, please pop in for a look!
Our videos will be going out every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday! Guys Gun Shop - https://www.facebook.com/The-Gun-Shop-1260985270715315/ and 10 percent off if you mention ThePodocasts!
Timebomb2000 - Our forum of choice for political news and opinion! https://www.timebomb2000.com
I can be reached directly at [email protected] for cheers or jeers and our producer can be reached directly at [email protected]
Instagram: @TheDarkSideofThePodocasts
Twitter: @ThePodocasts
Parler: @ThePodocasts
For those who just cannot get enough of me, I also host a radio program every Monday night at 7PM Central on the Survival Circle Radio Network, please join us for a listen!
ThePodocasts can be found right here or at www.thepodocasts.com for other goodies, please pop in for a look!
Our videos will be going out every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday! Guys Gun Shop - https://www.facebook.com/The-Gun-Shop-1260985270715315/ and 10 percent off if you mention ThePodocasts!
Timebomb2000 - Our forum of choice for political news and opinion! https://www.timebomb2000.com
I can be reached directly at [email protected] for cheers or jeers and our producer can be reached directly at [email protected]
Instagram: @TheDarkSideofThePodocasts
Twitter: @ThePodocasts
Parler: @ThePodocasts
For those who just cannot get enough of me, I also host a radio program every Monday night at 7PM Central on the Survival Circle Radio Network, please join us for a listen!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.