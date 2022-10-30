DOC TELLS VAX INJURED WOMAN TO ----- "TAKE COLD-N-FLU TABLETS" 💉💉💉

PFIZER POISON.Ang Brennan

August 30 at 9:41 PM

I feel like I'm dying. Never been so crook.

I'm in Australia. Had my second pfizer jab on the 18th of August 2021 It's been almost two weeks and I can't walk very far without becoming breathless, I have green snot galore, coughing like crazy, and can't laugh I run out of breath and my laugh turns into a cough. It started straight after the jab and there is no end in sight.





Today I have no voice. My GP and housecall doctor don't think it's related. They think it's just a cold that will pass "Take cold n flu

tablets and you'll be right" But I do think it's related. I can't remember the last time I have felt so sick. What do you guys think? What should i do? Please help me out!

Ang Brennan

https://www.t.me/s/covidvaccineinjuries





Source link: bootcamp: https://www.bitchute.com/video/xcfEJnqXeoSG/





🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf

Full Report:

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts





