CHECKERS AGAINST CHESS

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VIOLENCE IS THE LIARS ONLY FRIEND
Oman’s FM Blames Israel for Regional Instability
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0i1EkHrKPsM
Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent testifies before Senate panel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lIYGENMEOWA
Iran Parliament Speaker Qalibaf
https://x.com/mb_ghalibaf/status/2048492561350717700
PressTV https://www.presstv.co.uk/Detail/2026/04/26/767601/%E2%80%98Don%E2%80%99t-brag-about-the-cards%E2%80%99--Qalibaf-warns-US-has-burned-its-oil-options
The Cradle - Iraq https://thecradle.co/articles/us-blocks-delivery-of-iraqi-oil-revenues-to-pressure-baghdad-into-disarming-resistance-report
REMARQUE88 SUBSTACK https://substack.com/@remarque88moneylessworld
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Mirrored - Remarque88
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To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
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