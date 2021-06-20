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Parent Erupts Over Critical Race Theory And Goes Mega Viral.
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50 views • June 20, 2021
Praise God for this courageous, man, he has integrity and fortitude. Peoples, this is what we all need to be doing now, that is standing up for right, and for our freedoms. We are the 99 percenters, more of us than them, we can make our voices heard through the means that are available to us. The more that stand and hold the line the harder it makes for the other side.
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