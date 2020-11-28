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Understanding Why ADAMSON BARBECUE Happened The Weak Ego Of Politicians
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31 views • November 28, 2020
If you have ever wondered why police get called by politicians when you ignore them, this should give you a better idea and more understanding of just how fragile the Egos and the thought processes are of our current leadership in Canada
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