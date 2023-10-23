They (the CORPORATE central bankers crime syndicate) Want to Force the Public to Beg for a CBDC - Gold & Silver are Weapons Against The CBDC Reset – “They’re gonna snap the trap shut” - Bill Holter

Things have started to break, says Bill Holter (https://billholter.com). If an economic breakdown continues, the government will issue a digital dollar as a solution, he says. People should prepare now in order to avoid having to sacrifice liberty and privacy with a CBDC. Precious metals allow people to hold wealth outside of the system. To wipe out all retail and institutional gold and silver inventory, it would only take one large institution to panic and buy metals, says Holter. For this reason, he says it is important to prepare while there's still supply of precious metals.

