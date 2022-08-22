WATCH: Kennedy Unleashes on Biden, Says He'd Be Better Off Selling Catheters on TV

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Joe Biden has had a rough go of it as president. He's been bogged down by scandal, plagued by gaffes, and constantly overshadowed by the gaffes of his even less popular VP. But for all his failings as leader of the free world, Biden would probably make an excellent late night TV pitchman. Senator John Kennedy thinks so too.