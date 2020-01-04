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Γιά νά μήν ξεχνιόμαστε !! Τίποτα δέν άλλαξε. Η ΜΑΚΕΔΟΝΙΑ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΕΛΛΗΝΙΚΗ !
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70 views • January 04, 2020
Στιγμιότυπα από τό εκπληκτικό σέ συμμετοχή συλλαλητήριο γιά τήν Μακεδονία στήν Αθήνα τήν 21-1-19. Οι συναγωνιστές τής ΛΑΪΚΗΣ ΚΙΝΗΣΕΩΣ ΠΟΛΙΤΩΝ στάθηκαν μέ τά λάβαρά τους μπροστά στά πραιτωριανά μαντρόσκυλα τού κυνοβουλευτικού συστήματος καί φωνάζοντας συνθήματα κατά τών προδοτών τής Πατρίδος εισέπνευσαν τόνους χημικών. Οι υπογραφές μιάς συμμορίας εντολοδόχων πολιτικάντηδων σέ ένα παλιόχαρτο ΔΕΝ ΣΗΜΑΙΝΟΥΝ ΤΙΠΟΤΑ.
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