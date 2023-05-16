December 24, 2017

Pastor Dean Odle preaches on the importance of having the anointing of the Holy Spirit. What is the Anointing of the Holy Spirit? And how do we obtain that special touch and power from God? This is vital to the life of a Christian and to the life of a church. And this is what ministers and leaders should be very attentive to in their own lives. If we are not anointed or if we lose the anointing of the Spirit, we become ministers of death instead of ministers of the life and power of God.