© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Temple of the Dog -Hunger Strike
Video done on/around
I don't mind stealing bread, From the mouths of decadence, But I can't feed on the powerless, When my cup's already overfilled -Yeah
But it's on the table, The fire's cooking, And they're farming babies, The slaves are all working, Blood is on the table, The mouths are all choking, But I'm goin' hungry -yeah
I don't mind stealing bread, From the mouths of decadence, But I can't feed on the powerless, When my cup's already overfilled, mmm mmm
But it's on the table, The fire is cooking, And they're farming babies, The slaves are all working
And it's on the table, Their mouths are all choking
But I'm going hungry (going hungry), I'm going hungry (going hungry), I'm going hungry (going hungry), I'm going hungry (going hungry)
I'm going hungry (going hungry), I'm going hungry (going hungry)
Yeah, I don't mind stealing bread, (Mmm, I don't mind), No, I don't mind stealing bread
I'm going hungry (going hungry), I'm going hungry (going hungry, yeah)