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John Pilger: Israel's War on Palestine is Also a UK & American War! WEDNESDAY ON GOING UNDERGROUND (MIRRORED)
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104 views • May 21, 2021
John Pilger: Israel's War on Palestine is Also a UK & American War! WEDNESDAY ON GOING UNDERGROUND (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Going Underground on RT at:-
https://youtu.be/NPxOI3BuozY
TOMORROW ON GOING UNDERGROUND: Legendary journalist and filmmaker John Pilger discusses the Israeli occupation of Palestine and recent aerial bombardment campaign in Gaza. He resolutely defends the Palestinian resistance and discusses the campaign by the US and its allies against China.
#Palestine #Gaza #Israel
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Mirrored from You Tube channel Going Underground on RT at:-
https://youtu.be/NPxOI3BuozY
TOMORROW ON GOING UNDERGROUND: Legendary journalist and filmmaker John Pilger discusses the Israeli occupation of Palestine and recent aerial bombardment campaign in Gaza. He resolutely defends the Palestinian resistance and discusses the campaign by the US and its allies against China.
#Palestine #Gaza #Israel
LIKE Going Underground http://fb.me/GoingUndergroundRT
FOLLOW Going Underground http://twitter.com/Underground_RT
SUBSCRIBE to Going Underground https://t.me/joinchat/VBZAzIWb6OWMpKL...
FOLLOW Afshin Rattansi http://twitter.com/AfshinRattansi
FOLLOW on Instagram http://instagram.com/underground_rt
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