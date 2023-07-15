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Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 13
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91 views • July 15, 2023

▪️On the Svatove section of the front, Russian troops continue their assault on Novoselovske.

After taking control of the wooded areas to the south, the advance troops have entered the village and are fighting in the residential area.

▪️Near Klishchiivka, Russian units continue to expand their zone of control in the direction of the Seversky Donets-Donbass canal.

All attempts by the AFU to counterattack have come to nothing, the situation at the site is fully under control.

▪️Intensive fighting is taking place on the flanks of the Avdiivka fortified area.

The AFU have conducted several unsuccessful counterattacks in an attempt to seize the initiative.

▪️South-east of Mar’inka, Russian forces failed to continue their offensive.

An important fortification on the heights near the former fur farm was abandoned under enemy pressure.

▪️On the Vremivka section, the AFU attempted to break through the Russian forces' defenses near Pryyutne and Staromayorske.

Numerous attacks by small infantry groups were successfully repulsed.

▪️In turn, Russian units launched a counteroffensive on the Hulyaypillya section of the front.

The unexpected attack was successful and allowed them to occupy an AFU stronghold in the wooded areas north of Marfopil.

▪️The situation in the Kherson direction remains quite tense, the enemy continues to hold the bridgehead near the Antonovsky Bridge.

According to intelligence, a large-scale operation of the AFU to seize islands in the Dnipro delta is expected in the coming days.

Source @rybar


Keywords
russiaukrainehighlightsdigestrussian military operationjuly 13
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