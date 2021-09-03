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THE DEFINITION OF CORONAVIRUS IN A AMA MEDICAL ENCYCLOPEDIA TEXTBOOK... ITS JUST THE COMMON COLD
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83 views • September 03, 2021
mirrored from 153Newsnet
JBTDH channel
medical doctors NEVER could cure the common cold but they did turn it into a bullshit plandemic with the help of the lying MSM corrupt governments...
I have been saying its just the common cold from the beginning of all this mess.
JBTDH channel
medical doctors NEVER could cure the common cold but they did turn it into a bullshit plandemic with the help of the lying MSM corrupt governments...
I have been saying its just the common cold from the beginning of all this mess.
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