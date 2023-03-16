Is It Safe to Be Ingesting Methylene Blue?

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Is It Safe to Ingest Methylene Blue?
Methylene Blue is a powerful organic dye with nootropic, detox, and health optimization benefits but if you research this compound online a lot of news outlets and articles will tell you it's a toxic fish tank cleaner that is unsafe for humans to ingest.
But is this type of statement true in regard to Methylene Blue or not? If you want to find out make sure to watch this video "Is It Safe to Ingest Methylene Blue?" from start to finish to find out!
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My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil
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