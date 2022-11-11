FIRES, FLOODS and EARTHQUAKES

Shared on July 28, 2021

FIRES/FLOODS/EARTHQUAKES

Dear brothers and sisters in the Lord Jesus,

While in prayer, the Holy Spirit was ministering to me. He was pointing to some of the disasters you may have heard of in the news lately and saying that what we see in the physical is a representation of what is happening/will happen in the spiritual.

Some countries, including USA and Canada are seeing fires. When we step into the Lord's refining fire, will we be found to be righteous like Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego and come out unscathed?

Some countries, like China and many in Europe, have witnessed floodwaters. When the floodwaters rise up all around us, will our faith be strong enough to stand or will we be washed away?

Other countries, like Philippines, Indonesia, and Chile (to name a few) have experienced earthquakes. When the ground underneath our feet is shaken out of place, will our feet be found rooted on Jesus, the Solid Rock?

So many people worldwide have lost everything and are at the point of losing their own lives, watching their families wither away. Are we moved to intercede for them? I hope our hearts have not hardened and that we are not too busy to care.

The Holy Spirit is warning that no one is exempt -we're all going to witness one or more of these calamities and are faiths are going to be tested to the limits.

Are you ready for your test of faith? Is God your everything? Today my heart is experiencing such a loss for all these people around the world. Can you imagine? One moment they were carrying on as usual and another they are dead! No chance to repent. This is a reminder for us to be ready at ALL TIMES to give the Lord an account. Help us, O Lord, to take inventory of our lives today and to re-dedicate ourselves to you again, in a fresh new way, re-committing ourselves to you. Have your way in our lives Lord. Search our heart, O God, and see if there are deficiencies, sins, bitterness, resentment, unforgiveness, that we may repent. Take our hands and carry us to the other side. Give us strength to endure Father and to live out our faith. Empty us of ourselves so we may be completely filled and saturated with your Spirit. Lead us into your way everlasting. May your will be done on Earth as it is in heaven. May every knee bow down and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord and King. To the Most High be all Power and Glory and Authority forever and ever in Jesus' name. Amen!!

Jonah 2:1-10 Jonah's prayer of repentance to God Jonah was engulfed by the deep waters, hurled into the deep, into the very heart of the seas. Deep waters are coming for us also -the giant 'TSUNAMI' the Lord showed me in a dream I shared with you all a little while ago. Many will be completely taken by its waves and will sink deep. But if you remember the Lord and call out to Him, just like Jonah did, He will hear and deliver you. Jonah's situation may have seemed impossible to him -swallowed by a fish, wrapped in seaweed and laying at the bottom of the ocean. YET.... the Lord's hand was able to rescue him and deliver him when he cried out in REPENTANCE. Remember this when you feel surrounded, engulfed by your deep waters.

Isaiah 30:15 In repentance and rest is your salvation, in quietness and trust is your strength.

Isaiah 8:6-8 "Because this people has rejected the gently flowing waters of Shiloah and rejoices over Rezin and the son of Remaliah, therefore the Lord is about to bring against them the mighty FLOODWATERS of the River - the king of Assyria with all his pomp. It will overflow all its channels, run over all its banks and sweep on into Judah, swirling over it, passing through it and reaching up to the neck. Its outspread wings will cover the breadth of your land, O Immanuel!"





If you've never heard about Jesus, please click on the link provided and it will take you to a video called, 'Who is Jesus?', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1PXInXBCqFQ, where you can learn more about Him and how you can have a relationship with Him.

