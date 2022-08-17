Chinese Solar Company Doubles Fortune Despite U.S. Sanctions

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https://gnews.org/post/p18de08f1
08/12/2022 Bloomberg – About a year ago, the US government sanctioned trade with Hoshine Silicon Industry Co., a little-known Chinese company at the heart of the solar energy supply chain. But now, the sanctions have yet to prove successful. Shares of the company are up 111% since the restrictions were announced while the fortune of the founder and his family has more than doubled