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A thousand-year-old three-finger mummy THE INCA knew SEE - ESPECIALLY the THREE fingers
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74 views • November 10, 2021
A thousand-year-old three-finger mummy THE INCA knew SEE - ESPECIALLY the THREE , fingers Tags : peru, pre inca,inca,mummiy,mommies,three fingers, , More in my website : https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine , ANOTHER , https://sites.google.com/view/secrets-of-war , ANOTHER , https://sites.google.com/view/secrets-de-guerre , WEBSITE - PAGES - -- https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/t/three-finger-mummy-the-inca-knew-see-especially-the-three-fingers-pe -- https://sites.google.com/view/secrets-de-guerre/p-4-alien-project/three-finger-mummy-the-inca-knew-see-especially-the-three-fingers --- https://sites.google.com/view/secrets-of-war/jesus-jezus-messiah/three-finger-mummy-the-inca-knew-see-especially-the-three-fingers-peru ---- 秘鲁三指外星人真相，全程直播解说！ | 林老师和思姐 -- [translate Google com ] [ The truth about the Peruvian three-finger aliens will be explained live! | Teacher Lin and Sister Si ] -- [ 秘鲁洞穴寻获千年三指木乃伊，人体比例与人相近，但遗骸却非人类 ] -- [translate Google com] -- [ A thousand-year-old three-finger mummy was found in a Peru cave. The proportion of the human body is similar to that of a human, but the remains are not human ] -- WELKOM : Support : -- https://support.brighteon.com/donate.html , support Free Speach. ( I am simple member - at your service ).
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