Huge Fire at US Military Base in South Korea
A fire broke out at a U.S. military base in South Korea, with dramatic footage showing flames engulfing a large building as firefighters respond.
The cause of the fire at Busan Naval Base is unknown, but it reportedly started at 6:30 p.m. local time on Thursday.