How To Create a Windows Bootable USB Drive and Install Windows

Learn how to create a Windows bootable USB drive step-by-step using Rufus and install Windows effortlessly. This guide will walk you through downloading the Windows ISO file, setting up a bootable USB, and completing the Windows installation process on your PC. Perfect for beginners and anyone looking to reinstall or upgrade Windows with ease.
• Windows 11 ISO: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/software-download/windows11
• Windows 10 ISO: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/software-download/windows10
• Rufus: https://rufus.ie/en/