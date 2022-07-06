Quisha King on Mass Exodus from Public Schools, Keeping America Free

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There needs to be a mass exodus from government schools as part of the effort to restore and preserve freedom in the United States, mom and show host Quisha King--a heavyweight in Florida politics--told The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Conversations That Matter. King, who made national headlines by calling for a mass exodus and works with the group Moms for America, also revealed that she had an abortion--with all the pain that entails. She also blasts Critical Race Theory and other tools being used by the radical Left to divide and destroy America.