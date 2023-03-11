Sebastian Gorka: China is one of the oldest civilizations on planet Earth, it developed so many incredible systems and inventions

https://gettr.com/post/p2azbga68a3
【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 Former Deputy Assistant to US President Sebastian Gorka @SebGorka : China is one of the oldest civilizations on planet Earth, it developed so many incredible systems and inventions. I totally disagree with the idea that the Chinese people can’t live in a free society.
【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 前美国总统副助理塞巴斯蒂安·戈尔卡：中华文明是地球上最古老的文明之一，它建立了许多令人难以置信的制度并拥有许多创造发明。因此我完全不同意中国人民无法生活在自由社会的说法。
