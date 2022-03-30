X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - The [CB] Is Forced To Accelerate Their Plan, Checkmate

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The [CB] Is Forced To Accelerate Their Plan, Checkmate
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The people see the [CB] and the Biden administration making the economic situation worse, instead of helping alleviate the problem they are adding to it. The globalist are trapped by what Putin has done. The Fed is now accelerating their plan to raise rates.
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All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.