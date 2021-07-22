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Is Yoga A 'Sacred Science?'
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https://www.thebereancall.org/content/yoga-sacred-science
More about Christian Yoga: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/yoga
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org/collections/all-ebooks/products/yoga-and-the-body-of-christ
Other resources in our bookstore: https://store.thebereancall.org/shop?&;search=yoga
You’re listening to Search the Scriptures Daily, a program in which we encourage everyone who desires to know God’s truth to look to God’s Word for all that is essential for salvation and living one’s life in a way that is pleasing to Him.If you’re new to our program, we’re currently doing a series based upon Dave Hunt’s book, Yoga and the Body of Christ: What Position Should Christians Hold? and we’re concerned about yoga’s growing popularity within Christianity, not only because it is a religion that is contradictory to biblical Christianity, but it’s stunning acceptance by many Christians indicate that there is an incredible lack of discernment in the evangelical church today.
More about Christian Yoga: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/yoga
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org/collections/all-ebooks/products/yoga-and-the-body-of-christ
Other resources in our bookstore: https://store.thebereancall.org/shop?&;search=yoga
You’re listening to Search the Scriptures Daily, a program in which we encourage everyone who desires to know God’s truth to look to God’s Word for all that is essential for salvation and living one’s life in a way that is pleasing to Him.If you’re new to our program, we’re currently doing a series based upon Dave Hunt’s book, Yoga and the Body of Christ: What Position Should Christians Hold? and we’re concerned about yoga’s growing popularity within Christianity, not only because it is a religion that is contradictory to biblical Christianity, but it’s stunning acceptance by many Christians indicate that there is an incredible lack of discernment in the evangelical church today.
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