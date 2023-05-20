Welcome To Proverbs Club.Wisdom And Understanding Insure Success.
Proverbs 19:8 (NIV).
8) The one who gets wisdom loves life;
the one who cherishes understanding will soon prosper.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The Narrow Path produces success.
Even death brings a great reward for the Christian.
