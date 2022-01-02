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🇳🇱Massive protest in Amsterdam today. Now the people are gathering at the Museum Plaza. The fight for freedom continues!!
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80 views • January 02, 2022
🇳🇱Massive protest in Amsterdam today.
Now the people are gathering at the Museum Plaza.
The fight for freedom continues!!
Now the people are gathering at the Museum Plaza.
The fight for freedom continues!!
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