Black Americans kill their own brothers and sisters, they kill their own babies, they destroy their own communities, they call their women out of their name disrespectfully, they use racial slurs to greet their brothers (the ones they kill and the ones they don’t kill), black men want sex, but not a family, black women want a check, but not a husband, most black women are obese, most young black men are barely literate and with all of this; the black community is further brainwashed and made to believe that it isn’t their fault. The irony? If it isn’t their fault then essentially they have no power, no responsibility, no agency over their own circumstance. The architects of this lie have relegated the black community to little more than children who need to be told how to think, how to live and who to hate. There is no person nor institution in existence today that is holding black Americans back. That is the truth. The only obstacles to black prosperity in America are a lack of gratitude, a lack of accountability and a lack courage.





https://www.pewresearch.org/race-ethnicity/2022/08/30/black-americans-have-a-clear-vision-for-reducing-racism-but-little-hope-it-will-happen/





ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/BLACK-AMERICANS-AND-SOCIALLY-ENGINEERED-STUPIDITY-e1na69i



