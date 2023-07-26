Каковы договоренности НАТО на саммите в Вильнюсе https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=45NFTaHxsA4&t=11s На канале: Elena Vasiljeva https://www.youtube.com/@ElenaVasiljeva
На канале: Oleg Zhdanov-Grannik https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwJa8_dekRJB9zqWB3m844Q
Монтаж видео по аудио записи Елены Борисовны Васильевой.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.