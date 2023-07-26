Create New Account
Каковы договоренности НАТО на саммите в Вильнюсе
GrannikEndEva
1 Subscribers
4 views
Published a day ago

Каковы договоренности НАТО на саммите в Вильнюсе https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=45NFTaHxsA4&t=11s  На канале: Elena Vasiljeva https://www.youtube.com/@ElenaVasiljeva

 На канале: Oleg Zhdanov-Grannik https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwJa8_dekRJB9zqWB3m844Q

 Монтаж видео по аудио записи Елены Борисовны Васильевой.

ukrainagrannikelenavasiljeva

