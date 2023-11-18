Aftermath of the Strike on Al-Fahura School, Housing Displaced in the Jabalia Camp in the northern Gaza Strip

Israeli Air Force struck the UNRWA "Al-Fahura" school (https://t.me/DDGeopolitics/92461) in the Jabalia refugee camp north of the Gaza Strip.

Disturbing footage shows the aftermath of the strike on Al-Fahura school, housing displaced persons in the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

About 200 people were killed and wounded in an Israeli strike on the Al-Fakhura school in the Gaza Strip, reports Al Jazeera

