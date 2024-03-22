Create New Account
Donald Trump Jr. calls $454 million bond on Trump a 'political weaponization' of DOJ
Newsmax | Donald Trump Jr. calls $454 million bond on Trump a 'political weaponization' of DOJ. On Thursday's episode of "Eric Bolling The Balance" Donald Trump Jr. joined and discussed a former NBC executive posting about Barron Trump, explained former President Donald Trump's "bloodbath" comment, and more on NEWSMAX.


Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes.


Watch NEWSMAX anytime at http://NewsmaxTV.com.




don trump jrnewsmaxpresident trump indictmentny witchhunt

