Newsmax | Donald Trump Jr. calls $454 million bond on Trump a 'political weaponization' of DOJ. On Thursday's episode of "Eric Bolling The Balance" Donald Trump Jr. joined and discussed a former NBC executive posting about Barron Trump, explained former President Donald Trump's "bloodbath" comment, and more on NEWSMAX.
