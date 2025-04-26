WARNING – They are coming after the children (again) PARENTS wake the Phuk-up

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
People need to use Conditional Acceptance CONTRACT – Present them to the “Injectors / Supplier” ( Chemists / Doctors) Stating that they ( the Supplier / Injector) for any / all injections ( especially for children) Agree, there is no danger AT ALL and Accept full LIABILITY for any adverse reaction or DEATH – Agreeing to Pay the Sum of $10,000,000 within 72 hours of such result of the injection – ( examples of such notices can be found on the internet) NOW see how many are willing to Sign the CONTRACT & go ahead and inject anyone . . . . . [ Because it’s SAFE & Effective – Right ?]