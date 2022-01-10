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Financial Pain!
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20 views • January 10, 2022
Forgot the Chicago Teachers Union Strike for Covid. Mars (striking) in Sag (teachers) square Neptune (Lies) in Pisces (disease). Lies about teachers striking about a disease instead of laziness! Too lazy to go in but want to get paid. Ugh! I just received a call. The same thing is happening in NH.
Today we discuss the astrological aspects and how they relate to current events. We will discuss politics, cryptos, and the financial markets and when they financial pain may turn around.
Our website: Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services
https://seacoastastrological.com/
Our email: [email protected] or [email protected]
Subscribe to Provocateur Astrology on Bitchute, Rumble, Odysee, Brighteon, Youtube, Twitter, Theta.TV GETTR
Cliff Hight on Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HBBwqdoMy7Gz/
Richie From Boston on Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
#astrology #horoscope #financialpain
Today we discuss the astrological aspects and how they relate to current events. We will discuss politics, cryptos, and the financial markets and when they financial pain may turn around.
Our website: Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services
https://seacoastastrological.com/
Our email: [email protected] or [email protected]
Subscribe to Provocateur Astrology on Bitchute, Rumble, Odysee, Brighteon, Youtube, Twitter, Theta.TV GETTR
Cliff Hight on Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HBBwqdoMy7Gz/
Richie From Boston on Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
#astrology #horoscope #financialpain
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