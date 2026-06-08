Song: Nemos Warned You About The Grifters

[Verse 1]

I'm tired of these sellouts, traitors and grifts,

Always asking us for some gifts.

The Q-anon Crowd, Running from debate,

if you question Kingjew Trump, they become irate.





[Verse 2]

Trump deity syndrome is real, and it has already killed,

Trump's Army's Like Hitler's brownshirts, IDF in ICE.

Controlled Authoritarian Rightwing response, full of shills..

Typical play to The Great Noticing of leftwing Jewish Vice.





[Chorus]

Did I not warn you all long ago?

And now many of you wonder - how did Nemos Know?

it was never that difficult, I simply paid attention,

And wrote things down, made a map, had basic retention.





[Verse 3]

And don't get me started on the NAZI Tribe.

Gullible amateur Notice-ers led by the Saya-nim,

ready to try a night of the long knives...

wanting collectivist power - not to Notice the Nephilim.





[Verse 4]

CryptoJew Bilzerian - In the files - the "Antijew" Selected,

I rebuke it, I reject it - I sure as hell won't Elect it.

Are you crazy? Have discernment - get a clue,

Or are you lazy? He admitted he was a jew!





[Chorus]

Did I not warn you all long ago?

And now many of you wonder - how did Nemos Know?

it was never that difficult, I simply paid attention,

And wrote things down, made a map, had basic retention.





[Verse 5]

Lucas Gage sold out again, and for those who are new,

This namechanging poser Aryan has always served the jew.

Like his pals, Hand Some Truth, Glittertits The Jewtino,

Been warning people for years, about this grooming pedo.





[Verse 6]

And Adam Greenberg, who got wrecked in that debate,

Against the truth about White Jesus, all he had was hate.

And who floated and supported them, kept them all afloat,

protected them from the truthers with a big censorship moat?





[Chorus]

Did I not warn you all long ago?

And now many of you wonder - how did Nemos Know?

it was never that difficult, I simply paid attention,

And wrote things down, made a map, had basic retention.





[Verse 7]

None other than big tech & the social media corporations,

Always wanting crypto jews to control the conversations..

If you fell for it once, shame on them. You were kinda new.

If you keep falling for it, shames on you, who gullibly serve the jew.





[Verse 8]

And Jew Peters Jpoof'd leaders who just didn't have a clue,

Cause they are all in bed with the dirty jew.

Gage tried to steal the credit for smacking jproof down.

I broke the scam months before - He KEPT pushing jproof, this shekel-whore and clown.





[Chorus]

Did I not warn you all long ago?

And now many of you wonder - how did Nemos Know?

it was never that difficult, I simply paid attention,

And wrote things down, made a map, had basic retention.





[Verse 9]

Homo Pedo Defender Nick Fuentes, now disgraced -

Another Jewtino pushing Epstein and master race,

MAGA is no better, a party of pedos - no one's left,

Just controlled opposition to The Left. It's movement theft.





[Verse 10]

Turning Point, USA - They just get in the way,

Faked Charlie's Death, liability turned asset - here comes fake crying widow.

He defended genocide of Arabs until his "final day" play.

Erika and Charlie were trafficking anyways, so many crying littles.





[Chorus]

Did I not warn you all long ago?

And now many of you wonder - how did Nemos Know?

it was never that difficult, I simply paid attention,

And wrote things down, made a map, had basic retention.





Listen and Download Dustin’s Free Music>>> Click Here → https://x.com/TaroWheel/status/1884315976273125817





If you appreciate the work we do and wish to support us, you can donate here >> https://www.nemosnewsnetwork.com/donate





Bitchute – Where We Don’t Have To Watch Our Mouths!

Click Here For Exclusive Deal and Remove all ads and secure your privacy!

https://www.bitchute.com/affiliate/dustinnemos





💵 Please support our sponsors

On Sale Now - CarbonShield60 Oil Infusions 15% OFF

Go to >> https://www.redpillliving.com/NEMOS

Coupon Code: NEMOS

(Coupon code good for one time use)





Sleepy Joe Sleep Aid

https://redpillliving.com/sleep





If you wish to support our work by donating - Bitcoin Accepted.

✅ https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/Donate





———————————————————————





FALL ASLEEP FAST - Stay Asleep Longer... Without Negative Side Effects.

✅ https://redpillliving.com/sleep



