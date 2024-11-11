P.1 Tedros, Joe, and Mary, walked into a bar… EK’s Funny Bone (9) MVI_2868

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
5 months ago

Tedros, Joe, and Mary, walked into a bar. The barman asked, “Mary, what would you like?” Tedros interrupted, “I’m doing the ordering: Mary will have a Pfizer vaccine in a beaker with a shot of fluoride toothpaste, and Joe will have a Moderna vaccine in a dish coated with Teflon.” “And what would you like, Mr Tedros?” the barman queried. “I’ll have an avocado and banana (organic) smoothie, with turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, vitamin C (buffered), DMSO, sea moss, nicotine, spirulina, black pepper, chlorella, methylene blue, carbon 60, Elle Macpherson’s Super Elixer, one drop of chlorine dioxide, colloidal gold, NAC, shikimic acid, and, oh, the water must be Himalayan glacier, thanks. And make sure it’s shaken, not stirred.”

That was the ninth in my EK’s Funny Bone series. I am hoping that your faith in humanity remains strong, regardless. EK Lippenmeyer, Perth’s northern suburbs, Western Australia, this Monday 11th November, 2024.


humour happiness joy laughter wit dad jokes funniness
