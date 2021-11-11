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This is the hardest teaching Jesus ever gave us
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30 views • November 11, 2021
Only once does the Bible speak of Jesus' own followers leaving Him never to return. Jesus was so insistent on this one teaching that He let them go, and was even ready to lose His 12 apostles over it.
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